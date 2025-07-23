iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EWC opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.