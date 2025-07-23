iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.