iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Reduced by City National Bank of Florida MSD

City National Bank of Florida MSD trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

