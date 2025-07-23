iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $606.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $634.64.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
