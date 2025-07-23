iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,843,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $631.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $636.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $634.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

