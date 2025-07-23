iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

