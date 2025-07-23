iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Mount Lucas Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,794 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.