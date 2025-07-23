iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

