IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $159.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.05.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Up 18.2%

IQV opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,069,000 after acquiring an additional 312,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after buying an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.