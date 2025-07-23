IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Reduced by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 131,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in IQVIA by 24.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 131,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 94,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

