Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1061 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VRIG opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.