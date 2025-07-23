Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Position Reduced by Landmark Wealth Management Inc.

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,743 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,436,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 97,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,521,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 2.6%

XMHQ opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

