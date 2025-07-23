Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stake Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.