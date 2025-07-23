Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

