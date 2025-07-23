Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Holdings Increased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.79.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

