Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $233.00.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

