Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0851 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.96% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

