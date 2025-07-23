Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.04 and traded as high as $64.91. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $64.89, with a volume of 15,725 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.