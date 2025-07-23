Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0866 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BSCX opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 782.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,112 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

