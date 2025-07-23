Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1502 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a 0.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJV opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

