Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,550 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,246,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 764,578 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,789,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after buying an additional 266,407 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $748,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.