Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) is IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,578 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,625,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,683 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,395,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 275,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 226,786 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,140,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 233,639 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

