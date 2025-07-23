Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 25th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a 0.1% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,211.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 355,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

