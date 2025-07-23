Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.77% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

