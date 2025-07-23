Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share on Friday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

