Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Stock Position Boosted by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

