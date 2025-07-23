Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after buying an additional 494,496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research set a $566.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $511.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.