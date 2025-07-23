Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.41. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $866,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 366,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,888. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 40,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $483,853.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,007,111.36. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,200 shares of company stock worth $4,752,942 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 373,741 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $15,739,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,255,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 609,118 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

