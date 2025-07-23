Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $109,988,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $2,285,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $237,244,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4%

INTU opened at $766.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $743.99 and its 200-day moving average is $650.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $870.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

