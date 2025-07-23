Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 596.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

