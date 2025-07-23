Insider Selling: BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) CEO Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,170.60. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $92,256.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $92,864.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $95,504.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $100,656.00.

Shares of BRBR opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

