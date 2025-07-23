Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) versus Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Critical Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Inpex and Kunlun Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpex 19.57% 8.68% 5.89% Kunlun Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inpex and Kunlun Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpex $14.99 billion 1.16 $2.82 billion $2.31 6.02 Kunlun Energy $26.02 billion 0.31 $829.04 million N/A N/A

Dividends

Inpex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kunlun Energy.

Inpex pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kunlun Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Inpex pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Inpex has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kunlun Energy has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Inpex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inpex beats Kunlun Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. It also transports natural gas, as well as operates, manages, and maintains gas pipelines. In addition, the company engages in storage of carbon capture related business. Further, it is involved in hydrogen and ammonia, renewable energy, forest conservation, and carbon recycling related businesses. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production. The company is also involved in the processing, unloading, storing, gasification, and entrucking of LNG; trading, distribution, and retail sale of various natural gas products; and wholesale and retail of various LPG products. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Peru, and the Kingdom of Thailand. The company was formerly known as CNPC (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to Kunlun Energy Company Limited in March 2010. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. Kunlun Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of PetroChina Hong Kong Limited.

