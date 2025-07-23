Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL) Shares Bought by WorthPointe LLC

WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.44 million and a P/E ratio of 25.04. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Company Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

