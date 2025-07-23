Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

IR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,269,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,702,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,238,000 after purchasing an additional 197,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after buying an additional 866,759 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

