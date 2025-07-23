Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $705.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,821 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $55,813.65. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,030.65. This represents a 4.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

