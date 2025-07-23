Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

