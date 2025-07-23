Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGEGet Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 700 shares.

Image Scan Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Image Scan (LON:IGEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

