IMA Advisory Services Inc. Sells 497 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 33,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 44,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $196.24.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.