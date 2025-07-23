IMA Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,836,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 669,413 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,602,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,174,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the period.

BATS:IFRA opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

