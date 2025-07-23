IMA Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after acquiring an additional 381,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $121,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE AES opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The AES Corporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

