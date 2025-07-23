IMA Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

