IMA Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 121,263 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,263 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.