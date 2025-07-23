Ignite Planners LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after buying an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,858,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
