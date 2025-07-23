Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FNOV opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

