Ignite Planners LLC Has $896,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Crown Castle by 781.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 296,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of CCI opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

