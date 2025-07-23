Ignite Planners LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

