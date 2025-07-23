Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMAY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 34.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of DMAY stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

