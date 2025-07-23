Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 6,160 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 505.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance
Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $900.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
