IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $32.00. IGM Financial shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 252 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGIFF. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.0%

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4039 per share. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.39. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

