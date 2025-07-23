IFP Advisors Inc Sells 225,341 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,341 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 60.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 69.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.3% during the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:FNOV opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $889.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

